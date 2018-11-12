Cowboy Cross Country Returns To NCAA National Championships As A Team For First Time Since 1986

LARAMIE, WY (November 10, 2018) – For the first time since 1986, the Cowboy cross country team will run at the NCAA National Championships together. After a strong regular season and a competitive showing at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships, the Cowboys earned an at-large bid to the National Championships. 31 teams out of 318 squads advance to the National Championships.

Advertisement

This is the latest feat in a historic season for the Cowboys. Wyoming became nationally-ranked in the coaches’ poll for the first time in program history and was ranked as high as Number 13. Currently, the Cowboys check in at Number 18 in the nation. The initial ranking came after the Cowboys finished ahead of six nationally-ranked teams at the prestigious Pre-Nationals race, which was held on the same course the Cowboys return to this Saturday, November 17th for the NCAA National Championships.

The Cowboys also placed fourth at the Mountain West Championships, the best finish for the team since 2015. At the race, junior Paul Roberts became just the second Cowboy in school history to win the individual conference title. For his efforts, he was named the Mountain West Cross Country Athlete of the Year, as well as first-team all-MW. Juniors Christopher Henry and Harry Ewing earned second-team all-MW honors by finishing ninth and 11th respectively.

Advertisement

Then, two weeks later the Cowboys placed sixth at the Mountain Regional Championship, tying the team’s best ever finish at that meet. Roberts placed 11th, Henry was 17th and Ewing was 21th as the trio earned all-region honors. It was the first time in program history that Cowboys had three all-region honorees at the same meet.

That depth will be the centerpiece in a week, as the top 31 teams in the nation will race for a national title at the Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, WI.