Cowboy Diving Invite Set for this Weekend

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 31, 2018) – Wyoming Diving will host the 2018 Cowboy Diving Invite this weekend at the Laramie High School. The competition will run from 10 a.m. MT to about 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

The Cowboy divers will clash with Air Force, BYU, and Denver, while the Cowgirls will face the same trio of teams along with Northern Colorado and Colorado State.

Friday’s action will include the men’s three-meter preliminary and final, along with the women’s one-meter and platform preliminaries and finals. Saturday’s slate will be the opposite, with the men’s one-meter and platform separated by the women’s three-meter. A full schedule of the weekend is below.

Sophomore Scotia Mullin is looking to follow up a successful return to the pool last weekend. He won both the one-meter and three-meter events in his first dual of the 2017-18 season, resulting in being named the Western Athletic Conference Diver of the Week. Junior Ryan Russi placed second on the three-meter and third on the one-meter last weekend.

The Cowgirls also logged a successful outing at UNLV last weekend, placing second, third and fourth in both the one-meter and three-meter. Sophomore Karla Contreras was the top performer in each, while junior Peyton GrandPre notched a season-high score of 265.45 on the three-meter.

Live results throughout the weekend will be available at the link above.

Friday, Feb. 2

Women’s 1M Preliminaries – 10-11:15 a.m.

Women’s 1M Finals – 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Men’s 3M Preliminaries – 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Women’s Platform Preliminaries – 4-5 p.m.

Women’s Platform Finals – 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Men’s 3M Finals – 6:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Men’s 1M Preliminaries – 10-11 a.m.

Men’s 1M Finals – 11:15-11:45 a.m.

Women’s 3M Preliminaries – 1:45-3 p.m.

Men’s Platform Preliminaries – 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Men’s Platform Finals – 5:30-6 p.m.

Women’s 3M Finals – 6:45-7:15 p.m.