Cowboy Football Announces Pre-Sale For Oregon And CSU Single-Game Tickets

Laramie, Wyo. (May 25, 2017) – Excitement is high for the 2017 University of Wyoming football season and two of the most anticipated home games on the schedule are the first-ever appearance of the Oregon Ducks in Laramie and the annual Border War meeting with rival Colorado State.

Starting Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 am and continuing through the close of business on Thursday, June 15, Cowboy Joe Club members and 2017 Cowboy Football season-ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets to those two highly-anticipated home games vs. Oregon and Colorado State in War Memorial Stadium.

The Pokes home game with Oregon is set for Saturday, Sept. 16 while the Border War with CSU will be played on Saturday, November 4th. Both games will kick-off at 5 pm. Single-game tickets are priced from $70.00-$100.00 (Youth $60.00) for the game vs. Oregon, while Border War tickets are priced from $40.00-$75.00 (Youth $25.00-$30.00).

Eligible ticket-holders and donors may purchase online at GoWyo.com/tickets, by phone (307-766-7220) or in person at the Athletics Ticket Office.

Should any tickets remain after the exclusive period for Cowboy Joe Club members and season-ticket holders, UW Athletics will announce plans for a public sale of single-game tickets at a date to be determined.