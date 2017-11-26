Cowboy Football Ends Season With Loss At San Jose State

The 2017 regular season for the Wyoming Cowboys ended with a disappointing 20-17 loss at San Jose State on Saturday. On paper it looked very promising for the Pokes to end the season with eight winds as they were facing a Spartan team that had lost 10-games in-a-row.

San Jose State got on the board first. After intercepting a Nick Smith pass, three plays later Montel Aaron scored on a five yard run for the only score of the first quarter.

San Jose would make the score 10-0 in the second quarter with a 44-yard field goal from Bryce Crawford, before Wyoming with get their first score on a Nick Smith one yard quarterback run. San Jose State would make the halftime score 13-7 with another Crawford field goal from 52 yards.

The Cowboys would get off to a good start in the third quarter with a drive that ended with a Cooper Rothe 28-yard goal that cut the San Jose State lead to 13-10.

In the fourth quarter, with 2:29 left to play, Smith’s fourth and six pass at the 50-yard line fell incomplete giving the ball back to San Jose State. Two plays later, thee Spartans appeared to put the game away with a Devon Parker 44-yard touchdown run to make the score 20-10. But, the Pokes Nick Smith connected with C.J. Johnson on a 53-yard touchdown pass with a 1:07 to play to cut the Spartan lead to 20-17.

The Cowboys attempted an onside kick that was recovered by San Jose, who would run out the clock for just their second win of the season (2-11, 1-7 in the MWC).

For the game, Wyoming quarterback Nick Smith was 17/37 for 171 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Kevin Overstreet led Wyoming in rushing with 139 yards on 17 attempts.

The Pokes end the regular season at 7-5 (5-3 in the MWC). The Cowboys will now wait to see if their receive a invitation to play in a post-season bowl game. Bowl announcements will take place December 2nd.