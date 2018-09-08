Cowboy Football Looking To Rebound Today Against The Missouri Tigers

Laramie, WY – Today’s meeting between Wyoming and Missouri will be a first as the Cowboys and Tigers have never met on the football gridiron. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

The Game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 4:00 p.m. The game can also be heard at 99KSIT.com.

The Pokes enter today’s game with a 1-1 record after last Saturday’s home loss to Washington State. Missouri is 1-0 and coming off an easy opening game win over Tennessee-Martin. Including today’s game, Wyoming will have played three straight 2017 bowl teams to start the season, New Mexico State (win), Washington State (loss) and Missouri (today). Wyoming scored a victory in last season’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Wyoming has played 12 previous games versus Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponents. UW has won three of its last four meetings vs. SEC opponents, defeating Ole Miss twice in 2004 and 2005 and Tennessee in 2008. The Cowboys haven’t played an SEC opponent since November 8, 2008 when they defeated Tennessee (13-7) in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

Wyoming will be facing a possible Heisman Trophy candidate today in Tigers’ senior quarterback Drew Lock. Lock was selected the First Team All-SEC quarterback as a junior last season by both the Associated Press and SEC coaches. He led the SEC in passing yards, passing efficiency and total offense as a junior last season. Entering this season, Lock was named to five preseason award watch lists.