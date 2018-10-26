Cowboy Football Looks To Retain Bronze Boot Tonight At CSU

The annual Border War game between the Wyoming Cowboys and Colorado State Rams will kick off at 8:00 p.m. tonight in Fort Collins, Colorado. Tonight’s game will mark the 110th edition of the Border War. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Both teams are looking to run around disappointing season. Wyoming enters the game at 0-4 in Mountain West Conference play (2-6) on the year and losers in their last four games. While CSU is 2-2 in conference play, the Rams are 3-5 overall.

In addition to the rivalry bragging rights, tonight’s victor will also receive the Bronze Boot trophy, currently residing with Wyoming after last years 16-13 win in Laramie. This will be 51st consecutive year the two teams will battle for the Bronze Boot traveling trophy with Wyoming holding a 26-24 lead in the Bronze Boot portion of the series that began in 1968. Overall, the two teams will be playing for the 73rd consecutive season with Colorado State leading the series 58-46 with five ties.