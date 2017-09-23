Cowboy Football Opens Conference Play Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors will open Mountain West Conference play when they kick off at 8:15 p.m. tonight at War Memorial Stadium. The two teams will be playing for the 23rd time in the series and will be competing for the Paniolo Trophy for the 22nd time.

Today’s game will celebrate Military Appreciation Day and Ag Day. The War Memorial on the northeast corner of War Memorial Stadium will be rededicated on today at 10:00 a.m. The War Memorial honors all Wyoming residents who have served in the military.

Saturday’s game will be the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams in 2017. The 2017 season marks the 19th season of the Mountain West Conference. Wyoming is 9-9 (.500) in Mountain West openers. UW is 6-5 (.545) when opening MW play at home, and is 3-4 (.429) when opening on the road.

This week’s MW opener will mark the first time in the 19 seasons of the MW that the Cowboys have opened Mountain West Conference play against Hawai’i. The Rainbow Warriors joined the Mountain West for the 2012 season, and are entering their sixth year as MW members.

Wyoming and Hawai’i will renew a rivalry that dates back to 1978. Since the 1979 season, the two schools have played for the Paniolo Trophy. Paniolo is the Hawaiian word for Cowboy.

Today’s Wyoming/Hawai’i game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JSACK-FM (99.7 FM) or streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. with kickoff at 8:15 p.m.