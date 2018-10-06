Cowboy Football Plays Hawaii For The Paniolo Trophy Late Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys and Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors will play for the 24th time in the two schools’ histories tonight when they kick off at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The two teams will be competing for the Paniolo Trophy and, more importantly, a Mountain West Conference win. Kick off is at 10:00 p.m., Mountain Time. The game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Cowboys will enter tonight’s game with a 2-3 overall record and an 0-1 record in the MWC Mountain Division after last Saturday’s home loss to nationally rated Boise State. Hawai’i is 5-1 on the year and 2-0 in the MWC West Division.

Hawai’i will be the Cowboys first opponent this year who didn’t play in postseason last year.

Hawai’i’s five wins have come on the road at Colorado State, at home over Navy, Rice and Duquesne and on the road last week at San Jose State in a five overtime win. The Rainbow Warriors one loss came on the road at Army.

The last meeting between Wyoming and Hawai’i was in 2017. The Cowboys prevailed, but it took overtime before the Pokes would capture a 28-21 home win when Josh Allen hit junior wide receiver James Price on the first play of overtime to give the Pokes the win and possesion of the Paniolo Trophy.

The traveling trophy was named the Paniolo Trophy due to the fact that Paniolo is the Hawaiian word for Cowboy.