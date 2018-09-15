Cowboy Football Returns Home To Play Wofford Today

The Wyoming Cowboys return to War Memorial Stadium today in hopes of stopping their two game losing streak. The Pokes will take on the Wofford Terriers today at 2:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Today’s meeting with Wofford College will mark the first meeting between the two schools. Wofford College is located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. While today is the first time Wyoming will play Wofford College, it will be the third contest for Wyoming against teams from South Carolina. The Pokes defeated Furman 20-14 in 2001 and The Citadel 34-30 in 2002.

The Terriers will bring a bit of Wyoming with them as they are coached by Gillette, Wyoming native Josh Conklin who played for the Camels and gradated from Campbell County High School.

Wyoming enters today’s game at 1-2 after last week’s loss at Missouri. Wofford is 2-0 with wins over The Citadel and VMI. Last season, Wofford advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2017 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs before losing to eventual national champion North Dakota State.

Wyoming will have a bye next week before opening Mountain West Conference play at home against Boise State.