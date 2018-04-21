Cowboy Football Spring Game Today At 2:00 P.M.

Laramie, WY – The 2018 Wyoming Spring Game will kick off at 2 p.m today at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboy coaches split up the teams yesterday. The Brown Team will feature the Cowboys’ No. 1 Defense and No. 2 Offense. The Gold Team will be made up of Wyoming’s No. 1 Offense and No. 2 Defense.

Advertisement

Saturday’s game will give Wyoming fans an opportunity to see the Cowboys in a game-like situation. The format for Saturday’s Brown and Gold Spring Game will be four 10-minute quarters.

Today’s Spring Game will be the 15th and final practice of 2018 Spring Football. Head coach Craig Bohl and his staff have been very pleased with the effort and competitiveness their team has shown during spring drills. Bohl’s comments heading into Saturday’s Spring Game reflect that.

“We had a good last practice (on Thursday). I thought we took full advantage of it,” said head coach Bohl. Guys were in full pads. We saw good things in all three phases of the game.

Advertisement

“I thought our quarterbacks did some good things, but there’s certainly some things they can improve on. And we did some good things in the kicking game. A day like today (Thursday) where you don’t have ideal conditions, it’s important for kickers to learn how to deal with that wind. I thought Cooper (Rothe) did a nice job with the place-kicking. We worked on some other fundamental things in the punt game.

“Defensively, we’ve had good intensity and attention to detail shown by our veterans all spring.”

Leading the Gold Team will be Cowboy quarterbacks Nick Smith and Tyler Vander Waal, who continue their battle for the starting quarterback spot. Also featured on the Gold Team will be: senior offensive guard Kaden Jackson; senior tight ends Austin Fort, Josh Harshman and Tyree Mayfield; senior wide receiver James Price; and junior wide receiver Austin Conway.

The Brown Team will be led by veteran defenders: Cassh Maluia at linebacker; Tyler Hall at nickel back; and Antonio Hull at cornerback.

The gates open at 1 p.m., fans may enjoy the beer garden & concessions, speak directly with ticket office representatives and (weather permitting) kids can enjoy the Pepsi Pre-Game Zone inflatables all in the south end zone.