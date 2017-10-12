Cowboy Football Travels To Utah State Saturday

Coming off a bye last week, the Wyoming Cowboys return to Mountain West Conference play on Saturday when they travel to Logan, Utah, to play the Utah State Aggies in a game that will kick off at 2:30 p.m., Mountain Time. Wyoming is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the MW. Utah State is 3-3 and 1-1 in the Mountain West.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 Jack-FM beginning at 1:30 p.m. with kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

This year’s meeting between the Cowboys and Aggies will be the 68th in the series. Wyoming won last year’s game in Laramie by a score of 52-28. The series dates back to 1903.

Since 2013, the two teams have played for a traveling trophy, the “Bridger Rifle”, which is a .50-caliber Rocky Mountain Hawken rifle that was popular among mountain men of the 1800s, and is widely considered to be the rifle carried by the legendary Jim Bridger. “Bridger’s Battle” was chosen as the name for the new series due to Bridger’s ties to the Wyoming-Utah region.

Wyoming and Utah State have taken similar paths this season. Both have recorded a non-conference home win over a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team – Wyoming defeated Texas State in Laramie and Utah State defeated BYU in Logan. Both have convincing home wins over Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams – Wyoming won 27-0 over Gardner-Webb and Utah State defeated Idaho State 51-13. The Cowboys and Aggies both lost two games to Power Five conference teams – Wyoming lost at Iowa and at home to Oregon, while Utah State lost on the road at Wisconsin and at Wake Forest. Finally, each team opened Mountain West Conference play with victories. Wyoming defeated Hawai’i 28-21 in one overtime in Laramie. Utah State won 61-10 at San Jose State. The only difference in UW’s and USU’s records is the Aggies one loss in conference play last week to Colorado State by a score of 14-27.



This week marks only the second road trip of the season for Wyoming. The Cowboys began the season losing on the road at Iowa, but followed that up with four consecutive home games. Utah State is playing its fourth home game of the season, and third consecutive home game. USU is 2-1 at home this season, having defeated Idaho State and BYU in Maverik Stadium in Logan before falling at home to Colorado State last Saturday.

Over the next five Saturdays, Wyoming will play all five of its MW Mountain Division opponents in consecutive weeks – at Utah State, at Boise State, vs. New Mexico in Laramie, vs. Colorado State in Laramie and at Air Force – before finishing its season against MW West Division foes Fresno State in Laramie and at San Jose State.