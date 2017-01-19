Cowboy Football’s Chase Roullier And Lucas Wacha To Play in All-Star Games Saturday

Laramie, Wyo. (Jan. 19, 2017) Former Wyoming Cowboys Chase Roullier and Lucas Wacha will both get the opportunity to play in college all-star games this coming Saturday, January 21st. Roullier will play in the East-West Shrine Game to be played in St. Petersburg, Florida, while Wacha will be in Carson, California, to play in the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl.

The East-West Shrine Game will kick off at 1 p.m. local time from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg and will be televised on the NFL Network. The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is scheduled to begin at 2:15 pm, local time and will be played at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. That game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Lucas Wacha (above) will play for the American Team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The American Team will be coached by former NFL quarterback and former Washington Redskins’ head coach Jim Zorn. The National Team in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be coached by former St. Louis Rams’ head coach Mike Martz. Wacha is listed as jersey #57 on the American Team roster. He of course wore #45 at Wyoming.

Chase Roullier (above) will be a member of the West squad in the East-West Shrine Game. The West Team will be coached by current Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator George Edwards. The East Team’s head coach will be Arizona Cardinals’ defensive line coach Brentson Buckner. Roullier is listed in his familiar jersey #73 on the West roster.

Roullier is coming off a senior season that saw him earn Second Team All-America honors from USA Today Sports. Roullier was also selected First Team All-Mountain West Conference in voting by conference head coaches and media. He was named to both the 2016 Outland Trophy Watch List and the 2016 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List. Roullier was a national semifinalist for the 2016 National Football Foundation William V. Campbell Scholar-Athlete Award. He played in 48 career games at Wyoming, starting 42 of those games. His senior season he played center after playing guard his previous three seasons at Wyoming.

Wacha was named Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference as a senior by conference head coaches and media. He concluded his Wyoming career with 344 career tackles to rank No. 7 in Wyoming history. Among all active FBS players in the nation in 2016, Wacha ranked No. 8 in career tackles (344). He recorded a personal best 108 total tackles his senior season. Wacha was 16th in the Mountain West in tackles per game for the 2016 season, averaging 7.7 per game. He also added 3.0 sacks, 9.0 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries this past season. Over his four-year career, Wacha played in 49 career games for the Cowboys and started 40 games. His junior year, Wacha was shifted to middle linebacker and that is where he played for the final eight games of his junior season and all 14 games his senior year. He played outside linebacker earlier in his Cowboy career.

Wacha and Roullier were voted team captains both their junior and senior seasons at Wyoming.