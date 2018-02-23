Cowboy Golf Faces Challenging Field at Arizona NIT

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 23, 2018) – Wyoming will play in its second tournament of the spring slate this Sunday and Monday at the Arizona National Invitational Tournament. The Pokes will play the 7,262-yard, par-72 OMNI Tucson National course.

The tournament will feature 36 holes on Sunday, beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. MT. Monday’s final round will also be a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

The field at the Arizona NIT features four teams ranked in the top 50 of the latest edition of the Golfstat Relative Rankings. Tournament host Arizona is ranked 43th in the nation. Arizona State comes in at No. 29, Santa Clara sits at No. 35 and Mountain West foe UNLV holds the No. 46 spot. The list of competitors also features conference opponents Colorado State and Nevada.

The Cowboys are coming off a ninth-place finish at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate, out of a field of 23 teams. Senior Quintin Pope was UW’s low finisher out of the five-man team, posting a tournament score of 213 (-3) to place tied for 18th. Sophomore Dan Starzinski, playing as an individual, also carded a 213 (-3), which included a second-round score of 64 (-8) that tied the low round of the tournament’s 10-year history.

Junior John Murdock recorded a three-round total of 216 (E) at Classic Club, placing him tied for 33rd in the field of 135 competitors. Senior Glenn Workman tied for 53rd with a total of 221 (+5), followed by senior Drew McCullough tied for 71st with a 224 (+8) and senior Arron Lickteig tied for 83rd with a 225 (+9). Freshman Carl Underwood also tied for 71st with a plus-eight score of 224, and his opening round score of 69 (-3) was a career best.

Live stats will be available each day at golfstat.com, and the direct link will be posted at gowyo.com once it is available.