Cowboy Golf in Sixth After Solid First Round of Mountain West Championship

BREMERTON, Wash. (April 20, 2018) – Wyoming men’s golf is in sixth place after 18 holes at Gold Mountain Golf Club on Friday at the 2018 Mountain West Championship. The Cowboys posted a team score of 289 (+1) on the Olympic Course, and are only five strokes back of the three leading teams.

Senior Drew McCullough led the Pokes on day one with an opening round score of 69 (-3). The Richland, Wash., native logged a clean front nine with two birdies and added three more on the back side to finish the day tied for fifth. His five birdies were a team best.

Sophomore Dan Starzinski made a successful conference championship debut with a round of 71 (-1). He was three under par through 14 before back-to-back bogeys slid him just out of the top 10. He’s currently tied for 11th with three other competitors.

“It’s a solid start, but we have a lot of work to do,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “We’re not out of it by any means and we have to go have a good day tomorrow, that’s all it’s about. We have to have a little better day than we had today, but we got some good stuff out of the team today. The field is compressed enough and we’re going to go out there and try to win.”

Senior Glenn Workman finished strong with a birdie on the 18th hole to finish the day with a round of 73 (+1). He sits tied for 19th. Senior Arron Lickteig added UW’s final counted score with a 76 (+4). He is now tied for 37th. Junior John Murdock posted Wyoming’s final score, a six-over round of 78 and is now tied for 47th.

UNLV, Colorado State, and San Diego State are all tied for first place at -4 with rounds of 284. CSU’s AJ Ott leads the field at -6. Three other competitors are at -3.

The Cowboys will begin teeing off at 10:20 a.m. MT tomorrow morning, playing with seventh-place Nevada. Live stats will be available throughout the weekend at the link above. Tee times for tomorrow will be posted at GoWyo.com once they are set as well. Follow @wyo_golf on twitter for updates.