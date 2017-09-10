Cowboy Golf Team Holds The Lead In Colorado Springs Tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Sept. 9, 2017) – With junior John Murdock taking sole possession of first place on the individual leaderboard after posting a flawless 65 (-7) to record his career-low round for the second consecutive day, the Cowboy golf team charged into the team lead with a score of 270 (-18) on Saturday during the second round of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational.

Senior Drew McCullough carded a 66 (-6) while senior Glenn Workman posted a 69 (-3) as the Cowboys built a three-stroke lead with a two-round total of 554 (-22). The team score of 18-under par is a new UW record for a single round, breaking the previous record of 15-under set on March 20, 2006.

Murdock’s brilliant round included seven birdies and no bogeys as he tied the third-lowest round in UW history and set a new career-low score for the second straight day. With one round remaining, the Laramie native leads the field of 111 golfers with a two-round score of 132 (-12), one stroke better than Northern Colorado’s Coby Welch. With a second-round 66 (-6), McCullough sits in third place on the individual leaderboard behind Welch with a two-day score of 136 (-8). Known for his strong driver, McCullough played to his strengths on the par-five, 610-yard fifth hole to card the Cowboys’ lone eagle on Saturday. Wyoming currently leads the 19-team field with a 4.60 stroke average on par fives through two days of competition, going 16-under on such holes thus far.

Wyoming Results:

John Murdock: 67+65 = 132 (-12) Drew McCullough: 70+66 = 136 (-8)

T22. Glenn Workman: 74+69 = 143 (-1)

T51. Quintin Pope: 77+70 = 147 (+3)

T51. Arron Lickteig: 74+73 = 147 (+3)

T78. Carl Underwood (I): 75+76 = 151 (+7)

T83. Dan Starzinski (I): 78+74 = 152 (+8)

Team Standings:

Wyoming: 284+270 = 554 (-22)

2. Colorado State: 282+275 = 557 (-19)

3. Colorado: 284+281 = 565 (-11)

4. Northern Colorado: 287+281 = 568 (-8)

5. UTEP: 285+285 = 570 (-6)