Cowboy Golfer John Murdock And Cowboys Win Falcon Invite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Sept. 10, 2017) – Led by individual champion John Murdock, the Wyoming Cowboy golf team earned its first tournament victory since 2013 at the 49th annual Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational on Sunday.

The Pokes shattered the previous program record score of 19-under par set at last season’s Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational, recording a three-day score of 835 (-29). Murdock ran away with the individual title, posting a score of 70 (-2) on Sunday for a three-day total of 202 (-14). The Laramie native won the event by five strokes and set a UW individual record for low event score, breaking the previous record of 12-under par set by Kurt Kowaluk in 2002.

Murdock became the first Cowboy to win a tournament since teammate Drew McCullough claimed a victory at the Ram Masters Invitational in 2014. Murdock started the day with a bogey but rebounded with an eagle on the par-five fifth hole on his way to a final-round 70. The Cowboys excelled on par-fives throughout the tournament, leading the field with a 4.55 stroke average while going 27-under on such holes.

Not to be forgotten in the midst of Murdock’s incredible tournament is McCullough, who carded an even 72 on Sunday to tie for third place overall with a total score of 208 (-8). McCullough showed toughness on Sunday, responding to five bogeys with five birdies to save an even round. Also shining on the final day of competition was senior Glenn Workman, who worked his way up the leaderboard thanks to five birdies of his own for a third-round 69 (-3). Workman’s total score of 212 (-4) was good enough to tie for 13th place, the highest finish of his career.

After their first team victory since 2013, the Cowboys will stay close to home for their next tournament as they head to the Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins, Colo., on Sept. 18-19. Stay tuned to GoWyo.com and @wyo_golf on Twitter for additional information as the Cowboys attempt to stay hot on the links.

Wyoming Results:

John Murdock: 67+65+70 = 202 (-14)

T3. Drew McCullough: 70+66+72 = 208 (-8)

T13. Glenn Workman: 74+69+69 = 212 (-4)

T35. Quintin Pope: 77+70+70 = 217 (+1)

T46. Arron Lickteig: 74+73+72 = 219 (+3)

T84. Carl Underwood (I): 75+76+75 = 226 (+10)

101. Dan Starzinski (I): 78+74+80 = 232 (+16)

Team Standings

Wyoming: 284+270+281 = 835 (-29)

2. Colorado State: 282+275+283 = 840 (-24)

3. Colorado: 284+281+278 = 843 (-21)

4. UNLV: 286+290+275 = 851 (-13)

5. UTEP: 292+279+281 = 852 (-12)