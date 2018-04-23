Cowboy Golfers Match Best-Ever MWC Championship Finish

Bremerton, WA – Wyoming men’s golf concluded the 2018 Mountain West Championship on Sunday afternoon, tying for fifth with a team total of 882 (+18). The finish is the highest for the Cowboys since 2002, and ties the best conference championship result in the Mountain West era.

Junior John Murdock stepped up on the final day of the tournament to lead UW with a round of 71 (-1). It was his lowest score of the three days and brought him to +8 for the tournament and tied for 25th.

Senior Drew McCullough and sophomore Dan Starzinski each wrapped up their weekend with a round of 76 (+4). McCullough finished +4 overall and tied for 17th, while Starzinski was just one stroke back at +5 and tied for 21st.

Senior Arron Lickteig added UW’s final counted score with a card of 77 (+5). Senior Glenn Workman struggled down the stretch, going four-over par on his final four holes to record a round of 78 (+6). However, he still logged an impressive finish, tied with McCullough for 17th.

“These tournaments are always decided by thin margins and we just didn’t finish the way we hoped today,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “I’m sure I’ll look back in a few days and feel good about fifth, but it’s tough today. You just want more. It’s been a great year, these seniors have seen three tournament wins this year. We had such a solid group and they all played really hard all weekend, and I’m really proud of each of them.”

UNLV claimed the team title with a score of 856 (-8), 11 strokes better than second-place Colorado State at 867 (+3). Nevada moved into third on the last day and finished with a total of 875 (+11). The Rebels’ Shintaro Ban secured the individual title by nine strokes, finishing with a score of 200 (-16).

The Cowboys will now wait for the NCAA selection announcement on May 2 to find out if their season will continue at the NCAA Championships.