Cowboy Joe Club Donates 2017 Commissioner License To Local Muley Fanatic Foundation

The Cowboy Joe Club has donated a 2017 Commissioner’s License to the Muley Fanatic Foundation Southwest Wyoming Chapter to be raffled off at the end of this month. The raffle is sponsored by Cowboy Joe Club, Infinity Power and Controls, and WyoRadio.

Commissioner’s Licenses are those that the State of Wyoming issues to the commissioners of its Fish and Game Commission each year. The commissioners then give the licenses to various nonprofit charitable organizations to auction or raffle at a fundraising event.

The licenses are valid for a specific region or hunt area chosen by the license holder. Winners can choose to hunt anywhere in the state with the exceptions of elk areas 75 and 79. They must also stay within the season dates for the species they select. Anyone who acquires one of these licenses is also exempt from the provisions limiting the number of licenses an individual can possess in any one calendar year. That means, an individual could purchase or win one of these Commissioner Complimentary Licenses, get drawn for a license in the drawing and keep both licenses.

The winner chooses between 3 species to hunt in Wyoming: ELK, DEER or PRONGHORN. After the winner decides species, they choose which Wyoming hunt area for that species. Example: Elk, Hunt Area 124.

95% of the proceeds will support mule deer conservation efforts in Southwest Wyoming. The other 5% will be donated back to the Cowboy Joe Club.

Only 250 raffle tickets will be sold and the drawing will happen on May 31st. Click here to purchase a raffle ticket online.

For more information contact Chris Steffan at 307-870-7246.

Muley Fanatic Foundation website