Cowboy Joe Club Online Auction Launches February 1st

(Laramie, Wyoming) The Cowboy Joe Club will launch its 17th Annual Online Auction on February 1st and will run the event through February 28th at www.cowboyjoeclub.com. All proceeds from the online auction will assist the Cowboy Joe Club in their efforts to support over 400 student-athletes through academic scholarships and educational resources.

The auction features a wide variety of items including Wyoming memorabilia, tickets, court side seats & sideline passes to upcoming Wyoming games, authentic team gear, and much more! New items this year include Mountain West Conference Championship Football Helmet, Poinsettia Bowl gear, custom wine barrel & replica Jonah Field Table, Premium Nuggets tickets, and a Super Bowl XLVIII Parka.

If you have questions regarding the annual online auction, call the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242.