Cowboy Joe Club Reaches 5,000-Member Plateau

Laramie, WY – The Cowboy Joe Club, the fundraising organization for the University of Wyoming Athletics Department, announced today that it has reached the 5,000-member plateau. The Cowboy Joe Club now has the most members in its annual athletics scholarship fund than any institution in the Mountain West Conference.

“This is a goal we have been striving to reach for some time,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “I can’t say enough about our Cowboy Joe Club staff, led by Randy Welniak and Tim Collins, and I can’t thank the many volunteers who have helped us achieve this remarkable milestone.

“The support we receive from donors to help fund student-athlete scholarships and other special projects is what makes Wyoming a very special place.

“There truly is no place like Wyoming. For us to have more members in our annual athletics scholarship fund than any other Mountain West school, while being in the smallest market and having the second lowest enrollment in the Mountain West Conference is an amazing achievement. We owe it all to the great Cowboy and Cowgirl fans who continually step up to help make Wyoming Athletics the best it can be. Go Pokes!”

The CJC currently has members from 46 of 50 states represented in its membership. Over 100 volunteers help solicit gifts throughout the year.

Cowboy Joe Club annual fund donations are used to fund scholarships for Wyoming’s 400 student-athletes and provide other resources that help enhance the academic and athletic success of those student-athletes.