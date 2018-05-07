Cowboy Music And Poetry Coming This Saturday Night.

The very popular Cowboy Music and Poetry event will take place this Saturday night at the Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with a buffet style chuckwagon meal of BBQ sandwiches, variety of salads, cobblers and desert to begin at 5:00 p.m.

This year’s event will feature a combination of cowboy poetry, stories and cowboy music from Thatch Elmer, Kevin McNiven, Susie Knight and Many Strings.

Advance tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased at both the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce and the Young at Heart Center. Day of event tickets are $30.00.