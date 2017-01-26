“Cowboy Nation” Supports Kari’s Access Awards

Recently WyoRadio, Western Wyoming Beverages and Marty’s Gastro Pub teamed up to sell “Cowboy Nation” t-shirts with the proceeds going to Kari Access Awards for the benefit of Sweetwater School District #1 students. To date $1,500.00 has been raised through sales.

Pictured back row, Bruce Pivic (WyoRadio), Daryl Fellbaum (Marty’s), Larry Fusselman (Kari’s Access) and Sean Valentine (Western Wyoming Beverages) Front row, Marty’s employees.

WyoRadio donated the shirts which were sold at Marty’s Gastro Pub for $10.00 each with the full price going to Kari’s Access Awards. Western Wyoming Beverage offered special pricing on products at Marty’s as a reward for supporting the program.