Cowboy Non-Conference Win Streak Snapped

Laramie, WY – After the Northern Colorado Bears opened the game with five-straight three pointers, the Pokes would take a lead halfway through the second half but could not hold on, falling to UNC 91-84 last night in the Arena-Auditorium. The loss broke the Cowboys 20-game non-conference home winning streak that started exactly two years ago with a win over Omaha on December 19, 2015.

“I thought they shot the ball really well tonight, probably due in part to a lack of defense,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “I was happy with how we fought back, but we’ve been playing with fire with these close games.

Wyoming closes out non-conference play with a 9-4 record. The game also saw the Pokes 13-game home winning streak dating back to last season come to an end. The Bears are 9-3 on the season after the win.

Junior guard Justin James led all scorers with a season-high 25 points. James netted a career-high 11 field goals and led the team with three assists. Senior forward Alan Herndon added 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Senior forward Hayden Dalton put in 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting and 2-of-2 at the free throw line.

The Bears raced out to a 15-0 lead on the Pokes hitting five-straight threes to open the game. The Pokes tied the game at 31-31 with 6:58 left in the opening half. The Pokes went on an 8-0 run to close the first half and ended the stanza with a buzzer beating dunk from Herndon to make it a 47-45, Northern Colorado at the break.

The Pokes would take their first lead of the contest, as a cutting James hit a layup on a nice dish from Dalton to make it a 72-71 game with 7:12 remaining. The Bears would go on a run spearheaded from redshirt senior guard Andre Speight to take an 81-76 lead. The five-point lead held until the final minute of the contest.

The Pokes open conference play on December 27th by hosting San Diego State in the Arena-Auditorium.