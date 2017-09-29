Cowboy Offense And Defense Productive in Red Zone

Both the Cowboy offense and defense have been productive in the red zone this season. The offense has been a perfect 6 of 6 in converting its red-zone opportunities in 2017, tying for No. 1 in the nation in that category. UW’s offense has converted 3 of 6 red-zone opportunities into touchdowns and 3 of 6 into field goals. Defensively, Wyoming ranks No. 4 in the Mountain West and No. 44 in the NCAA, allowing opponents to convert only 76.9 percent (10 of 13) of their red-zone chances.

For the second consecutive season, the Wyoming defense has been very successful at forcing turnovers. Wyoming currently ranks No. 7 in the nation in forcing turnovers. A year ago, Wyoming finished the season ranked No. 10 in the NCAA in turnovers forced. The Cowboy defense has forced five opponent fumbles this season to rank No. 7 in the nation in that category and have intercepted five opponent passes to rank No. 16 nationally.

Not only has the Wyoming defense been outstanding at forcing turnovers, but the Cowboy offense has done an excellent job of not turning the ball over. Wyoming has committed only four turnovers this season to rank 28th in the NCAA. The combination of forcing opponent turnovers and not turning the ball over themselves have the Cowboys leading the Mountain West and ranking No. 8 in the nation in turnover margin.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 1:00 pm and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 pm.