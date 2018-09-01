Cowboy Paul Roberts Wins Wyoming Invitational Cross County Meet

Laramie, WY – Junior transfer Paul Roberts (pictured above) made a splash in his Wyoming debut, as the Lyons, Colorado native won the five kilometer Wyoming Invitational with a time of 15 minutes, eight seconds. Roberts led the Cowboys to a second-place finish, upsetting No. 7 Colorado and the No. 16 Air Force Falcons.
For the Cowgirls, freshman Katelyn Mitchem paced the Brown and Gold, finishing the five-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 28 seconds. With a sixth-place finish overall, Mitchem impressed in her collegiate debut.
Overall, the Cowboys finished second with 46 points, while No. 9-ranked Colorado State won the meet with 32 points. Junior Christopher Henry finished fifth overall with a time of 15:28, carrying over momentum from a strong sophomore season. Junior Harry Ewing rounded out UW’s top-10 overall finishers, as the Hamilton, New Zealand, native placed 10th with a time of 15:41. Senior Michael Downey and sophomore Jerald Taylor finished off UW’s top-five runners as they finished 14th and 16th with times of 15:45 and 15:50, respectively.
The Cowgirls finished fourth with 82 points, while No. 2 Colorado won the team score with 31 points. Mitchem was followed by junior Ashley Bock, who finished 15th overall in 18:58, and junior Kacey Doner, who finished 18th with a time of 19:17. Seniors Regan VanDePol and Kiah Leonard rounded out the Cowgirls’ top five, as they finished 21st and 22nd with times of 19:22 and 19:37, respectively.
The Cowgirls return to the course on September 15, when they head to the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Neb. The Cowboys are back in action on September 28 when they travel to the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invitational in South Bend, Indiana.
