Cowboy Swimmers With Successful Third Day AT WAC Championships

Houston, TX – Wyoming’s third day at the 2018 Western Athletic Conference Championships was highlighted by senior Wade Nelson earning his second conference title in the 400 individual medley and sophomore Scotia Mullin (pictured above) claiming the title in the platform for the second time.

The 400 individual medley was the first event of Friday’s evening session, and proved to be the strongest for the Cowboys. Nelson earned the top spot with a season-best time of 3:45.92. Wyoming has won the 400 individual medley four of the last five seasons, with Wade’s brother Ryan Nelson winning the event in 2014 and 2016.

Sophomore Seth Borgert followed up in fourth with a career-best time of 3:53.12, more than six seconds faster than his previous personal best and the seventh-fastest time in school history. Senior Eric Oleson claimed the fifth spot with a time of 3:56.02 and senior Ryan Ball finished eighth with a time of 4:03.95.

Seniors Kyle White and Jacob Porter finished third and fifth, respectively, in the 100 butterfly for Wyoming’s top performances in the event. White clocked a career-best 47.36, the second-fastest time in school history, while Porter recorded a 47.83, the fourth-fastest time ever by a Cowboy.

In the 200 freestyle, junior Jack Herron put up UW’s top time, placing second with a career-best 1:36.34, the third-fastest time in school history. Senior Slade Sheaffer placed sixth with a time of 1:38.69.

The Cowboys picked up major points in the 100 breaststroke, as well, claiming the second, third and fourth spots. White clocked a time of 53.43 for second, junior David Murphy finished third with a time of 53.78 and junior Liam Holt grabbed fourth with a mark of 54.17. White’s time was a career best and the second-fastest in school history. Murphy’s was also a personal best, and the fifth-fastest in UW history. Holt’s time was the seventh-fastest in school history, and another career best.

Sheaffer was UW’s fastest swimmer in the 100 backstroke, setting a mark of 49.37 for seventh place. It was Sheaffer’s fastest career time and the sixth-fastest in school history.

On the platform, Mullin was able to defend his 2017 title with a mark of 393.20. His first-place score was more than 50 points higher than the second-place finisher. Junior Ryan Russi placed fifth with a score of 292.65. His preliminary score of 293.10 was the fourth-highest in school history.

The Cowboys concluded the night with a third-place finish in the 400 medley relay. The team of Nelson, Murphy, White and Herron swam a season-best time of 3:13.28.

Wyoming grew its lead through the third day of the conference championships, finishing Friday with a team total of 568 points. UNLV remains in second with a total of 524 points. Grand Canyon is in third with 419 points, with Air Force in fourth with 293 points. CSU Bakersfield (254) and Seattle (157) round out the rest of the conference.

Preliminaries will start at 9:30 a.m. today, followed by finals in the evening session, beginning at 5:00 p.m.