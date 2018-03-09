Cowboy Tire and Automotive Hosts Anti-Bullying Event Tomorrow

Cowboy Tire and Automotive is hosting a “Crush the Bully” event tomorrow.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 10th, people are invited to attend the event to raise awareness about bullying.

The awareness event features live music, food, kid’s activities, a car crushing event, and raffle drawings.

A poker run is also part of the awareness campaign. The poker run starts at 9 a.m. at the Flaming Gorge Harley-Davidson in Green River. It’s priced at $10 for one hand, $15 for two, and $20 for three.

The Crush the Bully event is open to the public.

All proceeds will be donated to Sweetwater Against Trafficking.

Cowboy Tire and Automotive is located at 2109 Upland Street, Building 1 in Rock Springs.