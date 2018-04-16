Cowboy Track Athletes Post Personal Bests at Sunday’s Greeley Meet

Greely CO – A number of Wyoming track & field athletes accomplished personal bests in their respective events on Sunday, highlighting Wyoming’s to Greeley, Colorado for the NoCo Challenge.

Multiple Wyoming throwers notched personal bests at Nottingham Field against competition from Air Force Colorado, Colorado State and Northern Colorado. Sophomore Hap Frketich crushed his PR in the men’s hammer throw, tossing 173 feet, 5 inches on his way to second place in the event. Senior teammate Garrett Lynch (pictured above) took fifth at 165-3. At the conclusion of the meet on Sunday, four Cowboys were ranked in the Mountain West top 10 for the event, with Damon Unland leading the conference, his brother Kirk Unland ranked third, Frketich sixth and Lynch 10th overall.

Advertisement

Lynch competed in all three throws events on Sunday, adding a runner-up finish in the discus (159-1) and third-place effort in the shot put (50-6). Meanwhile, freshman Cowgirl Addison Henry recorded an outdoor PR in the women’s shot put, taking fourth place and third among collegians with a toss of 45-8. Henry also placed seventh in the women’s hammer throw, recording a mark of 158-5.

Junior Kyle Alexander led the Cowboys in the lateral jumps events on Sunday. Alexander was runner-up in the men’s long jump with a mark of 21-8 and took fifth in the men’s triple jump at 45-4.25. Meanwhile, Cowboy freshman Leighton Lanier notched an outdoor PR in the long jump, taking sixth at 20-8.5. He placed seventh in the triple jump, leaping 43-11.75.

Advertisement

On the women’s side of the triple jump, junior Allegra Carson leapt 37-1.25 for sixth place. Junior Madison Ashworth led the Cowgirls in the high jump, posting a personal record of 5-3.75 for sixth place.

On the track, the Cowboys’ 4×100-meter relay team of Jace Marx, Jacob Harthun, Kevin Blackett and Sam Kirkeide took second place with a time of 41.34 seconds. Freshman Savannah Phillips added to the bevy of personal bests for the Pokes, clocking in at 1 minute, 1.10 seconds in the women’s 400 meters to take fifth place. Freshman Sarah Bentlage clocked in with an altitude-adjusted time of 5:08.46 in the women’s 1,500 meters in her first collegiate race for UW.

Junior Ariana Williams took third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, posting a time of 14.46, while Doherty finished the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 1:04.84.

The Wyoming track & field team will head to California next week for a busy weekend. The Pokes will start at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate in Long Beach, Calif., the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California and the Mt. SAC Relays in Torrance, California on Thursday. The Bryan Clay Invitational will continue on Friday, while UW will also compete at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach on Friday and Saturday.