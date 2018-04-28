Cowboy Track Excels at Friday’s 7220 Invite Meet

Laramie, WY – The University of Wyoming track & field team took advantage of the sunshine and warm weather in Laramie on Friday, excelling across all event areas at the 7220 Invite. The Pokes recorded a whopping eight UW all-time top 10 marks and a host of personal best performances throughout the day at the Memorial 8 Track at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.

The Cowboys owned the men’s 1,500 meters on Friday, as sophomore Daniel Hintz and junior Michael Downey posted the No. 2 and No. 3 times on the UW all-time list for the event. Hintz’s converted time of 3 minutes, 43.20 seconds was less than three tenths of a second short of the UW record set in 1969. Hintz won the race, while Downey checked in at 3:43.95 for a massive personal record and second place. In the women’s 1,500 meters, junior Emily Person took fourth place with the No. 6 time on the UW all-time list, a converted 4:27.28.

Junior Bryce Ailshie won the men’s 800 meters with another UW all-time top 10 performance. His converted time of 1:49.25 makes him the seventh-ranked outdoor 800 runner in Cowboy history. Senior Kerry White won the women’s 800 meters on Friday, clocking an adjusted 2:09.97.

The UW sprints crew had a great day on Friday as well. The women’s 4×100-meter relay squad clocked a time of 45.73 seconds, good for the number six time on the UW all-time list. Junior Jordan Edmonds also cracked the UW all-time top 10 in the women’s 400 meters, crossing the finish line in 55.20 seconds to become the No. 7 sprinter in Cowgirl history for the event. Junior Jerayah Davis won the women’s 100 meters in a season-best 11.55, while Edmonds won the women’s 200 meters with a time of 24.13.

Junior Jackson Wood dominated the men’s 400 meters, moving from number nine to number four on the UW all-time list with a time of 47.14. Fellow junior Jace Marx won the men’s 100 meters in 10.60, while he was runner-up in the men’s 200 meters and nearly missed a personal record at 21.37 seconds.

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, junior Ariana Williams cracked the UW all-time top 10 with a big PR at 13.97 seconds for the win. She is now ranked ninth in Cowgirl history for the event. Senior Heidi Pfoor continued the onslaught of program top 10 marks, recording a time of 1:00.51 in the women’s 400-meter hurdles to finish second with the No. 10 time on the UW all-time list.

Freshman William Nolan recorded two wins in the lateral jumps events on Friday, posting an outdoor PR of 23-10.75 for the win in the long jump and finishing atop the leader board in the triple jump at 47-3.5. Junior Ja’la Henderson did the same on the women’s side, winning the women’s long jump with a mark of 19-2.75 while she was tops in the triple jump at 41-8. Davis posted an outdoor PR in the women’s long jump, taking second at 19-0.5.

The UW throws bros were at it again in the men’s hammer throw on Friday. Senior and conference leader Damon Unland posted a personal record for the second straight weekend, reaching across the 200-foot barrier for the first time in his career to win the event at 200-7. His younger brother, redshirt freshman Kirk Unland, was second with a PR of 194 feet even. Sophomore Hap Frketich finished third with a PR of 181-10, while he also won the men’s javelin with a toss of 187-11.

Wyoming will look to continue the momentum from a great home meet to the 2018 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which will take place in Fresno, Calif., from May 9-12.