Cowboy Wrestler Bryce Meredith Invited To NWCA All-Star Classic

Manheim, Pa. – The National Wrestling Coaches’ Association (NWCA) announced Thursday that senior Wyoming Cowboy wrestler Bryce Meredith will take on Kevin Jack of North Carolina State in the 52nd NWCA All-Star Classic. The annual preseason showcase is set to take place at Jadwin Gym on the campus of Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, on Novemeber 5th.

“It’s great for our wrestling program,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “It’s a significant event and a great experience for all the wrestlers to represent their schools. Bryce (Meredith) looks forward to the challenge and definitely understands how great of an opportunity it is once again.”

The NWCA All-Star Classic, hosted by Wrestlers in Business Network and sponsored by Princeton Brain and Spine and Northwestern Mutual Life.

Jack, a two-time All-American, will face Meredith at 141 pounds as announced by the NWCA. It will mark the fourth meeting between Meredith and Jack. The former teammates first met in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Championships where Meredith pulled off the upset of then third-ranked Jack. Meredith came away with a 5-4 decision in the first meeting before taking a 6-5 decision in the quarterfinals at Nationals a season ago. Jack then pinned Meredith in the third-place match for his first win against his former teammate.

Last season Meredith, a Cheyenne, Wyoming native, became the seventh Poke to earn All-American honors twice in a career and first since Alfonso Hernandez (2012-13). His fourth place finish led the Brown and Gold to a share of 21st-place at Nationals after going 4-2 during the three-day tournament in St. Louis. It marked the 16th top-four finish for a Cowboy wrestler all-time at NCAAs and he finished the year with a 32-8 record with 12 pins, eight majors and four tech falls. He has a 61-13 (18 falls) record heading into his final collegiate season.