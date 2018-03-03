Cowboy Wrestlers Competing Today And Sunday At Big 12 Championship

The University of Wyoming wrestling team has started competition for the 2018 Big 12 Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The tournament will run today with the preliminary matches, followed by the semifinals and first round of consolations. The championship finals are scheduled for Sunday.

The Cowboys are sending a stacked lineup to the Big 12 Championship this weekend. Seven Cowboys have experience wrestling in a Big 12 Conference Championship.

Here is a rundown of Pokes competing this weekend:

125 Pounds – After redshirting a year ago, sophomore Drake Foster will return to the Big 12 Championship at 125 pounds. He competed at 133 pounds as a true freshman in 2016. He is ranked 31st in RPI.

133 Pounds – Redshirt freshman Montorie Bridges will look to take one of five spots for the NCAA Championship this weekend. The Altus, Okla, native holds a 29-3 overall record, with a 6-1 mark against this year’s championship field.

141 Pounds – Two-time All-American Bryce Meredith will look to shine once again during postseason competition. The Cheyenne native enters the Big 12 Championship with a 26-1 overall record and 8-0 mark against the field. With a No. 1 seed for the championship, he is also at the top of the Coaches’ Panel Rankings and sixth in RPI.

149 Pounds – Redshirt freshman SamTurner will make his first postseason trip this weekend. He owns a 22-13 record and is 4-2 against the Big 12 championship field. Turner is ranked 26th in the Coaches Panel Rankings.

157 Pounds – Senior Archie Colgan will look to take one of three spots to the NCAA Championship this weekend. He will enter his second Big 12 Championship with 29-7 record and 7-2 mark against the Big 12 field. Colgan sits tenth in the Coaches Panel Rankings and 23rd in RPI.

165 Pounds – After a fifth-place finish last season, junior Branson Ashworth will return to the Big 12 Championship with the No. 1 seed. Ashworth leads UW with 31 wins this season. He is also 6-0 against those in the Big 12 field.

174 Pounds – Senior Kyle Pope has been the Pokes go-to guy at 174 this season and will battle for one of the five spots to move on to Nationals. He has compiled a 21-10 overall record, including 3-3 against those competing at 174 this weekend.

184 Pounds – After making his Big 12 Championship debut in 2016 at 165 pounds, senior Chaz Polson will be the man at 184 for the Pokes. Polson is the No. 5 seed for this weekend and has an overall record of 26-9 this season. He is also 5-2 against the field.

197 Pounds – Senior Luke Paine will make his second appearance at the Big 12 Championship at 197 pounds for the Brown and Gold. Injury concerns held him back most of the season, but he is rolling as of late and will enter the tournament with a 4-1 overall mark.

285 Pounds – Junior Sam Eagan will make his postseason debut this weekend as the number eight seed. Eagan is 4-4 against the heavyweight field and has a 12-11 overall mark this season.