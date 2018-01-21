Cowboy Wrestlers Dominate North Dakota State In Big 12 Match

Fargo, ND – Eight Wyoming Cowboys earned wins as the Pokes (8-3, 2-2 Big 12) wrestling team defeated Big 12 foe North Dakota State, 32-6, on Saturday evening in Fargo, N.D. It was the fifth-straight win for UW in Fargo.

“I’m happy when looking at the team score,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “But we no doubt came out a little flat tonight. I think the some of the guys allowed the travel schedule to affect them. It was nice for a majority of our guys to get a win, but overall the energy was lacking a bit”

Highlights included:

Bryce Meredith, holding the No. 1 ranking at 141 pounds, notched a pair of takedowns in the first period against Nico Colunga to set the tone. He was in control throughout and ultimately cruised to an 18-3 tech. fall for UW’s second win of the evening. It was Meredith’s second tech. fall this season and moved Wyoming out in front, 9-4.

At 149 pounds, No. 19 Sam Turner held on for a 6-3 decision over Kyle Gliva. Turner led the entire match and scored two takedowns, with two escapes for the victory.

No. 14 Branson Ashworth faced No. 19 Andrew Fogarty after intermission. The junior came away with a 2-0 decision for his second win against a ranked opponent this season. Ashworth used an escape in the second period and riding time for the victory.

Dual Results:

125: Paul Bianchi major Drake Foster, 13-5 | NDSU 4, UW 0

133: #5 Montorie Bridges major #24 Cam Sykora, 14-4 | UW 4, NDSU 4

141: #1 Bryce Meredith tech. fall Nico Colunga, 18-3 | UW 9, NDSU 4

149: #19 Sam Turner dec. Kyle Gliva, 6-3 | UW 12, NDSU 4

157: #14 Clay Ream dec. #12 Archie Colgan, 4-3 | UW 12, NDSU 7

165: #16 Branson Ashworth dec. #19 Andrew Fogarty, 2-0 | UW 15, NDSU 7

174: Kyle Pope dec. Charley Popp, 11-10 | UW 18, NDSU 7

184: Chaz Polson tech. fall Cole Witzig, 18-2 | UW 23, NDSU 7

197: Dewey Krueger fall Cordell Eaton (1:42) | UW 29, NDSU 7

285: Sam Eagan dec. Daniel Stibral, 3-2 | UW 32, NDSU 6*

(*NDSU deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct)

Wyoming will be back in action on January 28th when they host Fresno State for a 6:00 p.m. dual in the Arena-Auditorium.