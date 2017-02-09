Cowboy Wrestlers Dominate Northern Colorado in Big 12 Road Dual

(Greeley, Colorado) The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team (7-5, 4-1 Big 12) dominated Northern Colorado in its Big 12 dual on Wednesday night. The Pokes won seven of ten bouts to roll to a 28-10 win in what is the first of four duals over the next five days.

“Drew (Templeman) was once again up quick,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “With that, he was able to get us started and looked strong against a tough opponent. We don’t ever want to give up bonus points, but then Bryce (Meredith) got us right back to where we wanted to be. He and Cole (Mendenhall) came out firing and were aggressive, which is great to see. Archie (Colgan) had a strong first period and kept good position to get the major. I thought Branson (Ashworth) was maybe a little tight tonight. He was in tough positions in that first period but was able to come away on top.”

Wyoming put the dual away early, bolting to a 19-4 lead at intermission before cruising to the win. Wyoming used bonus point victories in three bouts to earn its six-straight dual win this season and the 22nd-consecutive over Northern Colorado.

Wyoming will remain on the road for its next two duals, as it will compete against both No. 17 Oklahoma and No. 1 Oklahoma State on Friday. The dual against the Sooners will begin at 11 a.m. MT, before a 6:30 p.m. dual with Oklahoma State.

Match Results

125: #14 Drew Templeman dec. #28 Trey Andrews, 6-1 / 3-0

133: Rico Montoya maj. dec. Ronnie Stevens, 10-2 / 3-4

141: #8 Bryce Meredith fall Sean Cannon, 2:37 / 9-4

149: #20 Cole Mendenhall fall Ben Polkowske, 3:57 / 15-4

157: #17 Archie Colgan maj. dec. Jimmy Fate, 11-3 / 19-4

165: #10 Branson Ashworth dec. #16 Keilan Torres, 3-1 SV1 / 22-4

174: Kyle Pope dec. Dalton Robertson, 13-7 / 25-4

184: Dylan Gabel dec. Lucas Lovvorn, 5-0 / 25-7

197: Luke Paine dec. Jamarcus Grant, 3-2 / 28-7

285: Jack Kuck dec. Danny Gordon, 3-2 /28-10

*NCAA Coaches Panel Rankings