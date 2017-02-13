Cowboy Wrestlers Drop Dual to North Dakota State

(Laramie, Wyoming) The University of Wyoming won three of the last four bouts against No. 25 North Dakota State on Sunday afternoon, but fell 24-16 on Senior Day. Bryce Meredith and Cole Mendenhall each picked up bonus point wins, while Kyle Pope and Branson Ashworth each earned victories for the Brown and Gold (7-8, 4-4 Big 12).

The dual closed the regular season for UW. Wyoming will look towards the postseason with the Big 12 tournament on March 4-5. The tournament will be held in Tulsa, Okla.

Match Results

174: Kyle Pope wins by decision over Dylan Urbach, 10-5

184: Tyler McNutt wins by decision over Chaz Polson, 10-5

197: Cordell Eaton fall over Nate Shaw (3:06)

285: Ben Tynan wins by decision over Brandon Tribble, 2-1

125: #4 Josh Rodriguez wins by major decision over #16 Drew Templeman, 14-5

133: Sykora tech fall over Woodburn (4:48), 16-0

141: #8 Bryce Meredith fall over Taylor Nein (1:52)

149: Cole Mendenhall wins by major decision over Mitch Friedman, 13-4

157: #7 Clay Ream wins by decision over #19 Archie Colgan, 8-3

165: #16 Branson Ashworth wins by decision over Brandon Fogarty, 6-2