Cowboy Wrestlers Fall At #15 Nebraska

Lincoln, NE – The 20th-ranked Wyoming Cowboys fell to No. 15 Nebraska at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb., on Friday night. In its first dual of the season, UW was able to make noise early but the Huskers pulled away for the 25-10 victory.

“I thought we started well tonight, especially with two redshirt freshmen competing right away,” Cowboy head coach Mark Branch said. “We should have won the first three matches, which would have been big for us. We had a number of positives, and our guys were wrestling hard. But for these types of duals it’s tough to be competitive when you give up bonus-point wins. We can’t get turned multiple times and need to show a little more fight.”

Redshirt freshman Montorie Bridges and seniors Bryce Meredith and Kyle Pope earned wins in their respective matches for the Brown and Gold, but the Huskers won six of the last seven matches, including three bonus-point wins to seal the victory.

In the top matchup in all of NCAA wrestling on Friday night, No. 3 Bryce Meredith took on No. 8 Chad Red at 141 pounds. Meredith scored a takedown early and then an escape at the beginning of the second period for a 3-0 advantage. The experienced senior added to his lead with another takedown at the end of the middle period. Staying aggressive in the final frame, Meredith tacked on one more takedown before eventually earning the first victory (10-5 decision) of his season.

Match-By-Match Results

125: Kris Williams dec. Trent Olson, 9-4 | NEB 3, UW 0

133: Montorie Bridges dec. Brian Peska, 11-5 | NEB 3, UW 3

141: Bryce Meredith dec. Chad Red Jr., 10-5 | UW 6, NEB 3

149: No. 6 Colton McCrystal dec. Sam Turner, 7-3 | UW 6, NEB 6

157: No. 4 Tyler Berger dec. No. 17 Archie Colgan, 5-4 | NEB 9, UW 6

165: No. 16 Isaiah White dec. No. 12 Branson Ashworth, 7-5 | NEB 12, UW 6

174: Kyle Pope major Eric Engler, 15-6 | NEB 12, UW 12

184: Taylor Venz tech. fall Chaz Polson, 18-2 (5:29) | NEB 17, UW 10

197: Eric Shcultz dec. Cody Vigoren, 7-3 | NEB 20, UW 10

285: David Jensen tech. fall Hunter Mullins, 17-2 (7:00) | NEB 25, UW 10

The weekend continues on the road for the Pokes, as they take to the UNK Holiday Inn Open tomorrow. The tournament is set to begin at 8:00 a.m. from the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney, Neb.