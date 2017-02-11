Cowboy Wrestlers Lose By 1 At 17th Rated Oklahoma. Also Drop A Duel Decision To Top Rated Oklahoma State

Talk about a busy day for the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team. Two duals, one day, two nationally rated teams, on the road. The day started with the Pokes facing 17th rated Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma.

Wyoming jumped out to an 18-3 lead over the Sooners thanks to wins by Drew Templeton (125), Gunar Woodburn (133), Byrce Meredith (141), Archie Colgan (157) and Branson Ashworth (165). Unfortunately things then went south for the Cowboys from that point on as they lost the last four matches, two decisions, one major decision and the final match by fall, leaving the final score Oklahoma 19 – Wyoming 18. The dual loss snapped Wyoming six dual win streak.

The Cowboys then boarded a bus to head to Stillwater, Oklahoma to battle number one rated Oklahoma State. Things were not as close in this matchup between Cowboys and Cowboys as Oklahoma State came away with a 32-3 win. The only Wyoming wrestler to come away with a win was Archie Colgan (157).