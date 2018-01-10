Cowboy Wrestlers To Meet Two Pac-12 Teams This Weekend

Laramie, WY – The No. 11 University of Wyoming wrestling team will be back inside the friendly confines of the UniWyo Sports Complex on Friday evening, as the Pokes take on CSU Bakersfield at 7:00 p.m. The Pokes will then travel to Corvallis, Ore., to face Oregon State on Sunday night. The dual against the Beavers.



Wyoming wrestling is coming off wins over North Carolina, Duke, Army West Point and American on Friday to finish the UNC Duals with a perfect 4-0 record.

Senior Bryce Meredith, as well as junior Branson Ashworth and redshirt freshman Montorie Bridges each went 4-0 on Friday. Senior Archie Colgan wrestled in the first three duals, going 3-0 and earning his 100th career victory. Of Wyoming’s 29 wins on Friday, 17 of them came via bonus-points.

Friday’s opponent,CSU Bakersfield (3-5, 0-1 Pac 12) last competed in the Southern Scuffle where five placed. CSU Bakersfield went 5-7 in dual meets last year, sending five wrestlers to Nationals. All five return this year including the reigning Pac-12 125-pound champion, Sean Nickell. Russell Rohlfing (141 pounds), Coleman Hammond (149 pounds), Lorenzo De La Riva (165 pounds) and Matt Williams (197 pounds) were the four other NCAA Qualifiers and will all take to the mat on Friday.



Sunday’s opponent Oregon State (2-3 0-0 in Pac-12) are 0-2 in the New Year with loses at South Dakota State and Iowa State. Defending Pac-12 Champion Cory Griego (197 pounds) is one of three Beavers who qualified for NCAA’s a season ago. He is joined by Jack Hathaway (141 pounds) and Cody Crawford (285 pounds). Ronnie Bresser (125 pounds) missed a majority of last season but qualified for Nationals in 2015 and is currently ranked No. 9 according to Flowrestling.

Projected Lineup v. CSU Bakersfield & Oregon State

125: Drake Foster

133: Montorie Bridges

141: Bryce Meredith

149: Sam Turner

157: Archie Colgan/Dewey Krueger

165: Branson Ashworth

174: Kyle Pope

184: Chaz Polson/Luke Paine

197: Cody Vigoren

285: Sam Eagan/Hunter Mullins