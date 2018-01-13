Cowboy Wrestlers Speed Past Roadrunners In Home Dual

Laramie, WY – The University of Wyoming wrestling team took seven of the ten bouts in a 28-9 dual win over CSU Bakersfield on Friday night. The Pokes were led by Branson Ashworth, Kyle Pope, Drake Foster and Sam Turner with bonus-point victories. Additionally, Sam Eagan, Montorie Bridges and Bryce Meredith each added decisions for the Brown and Gold (6-2, 1-1 Big 12).

“I was expecting it to be a little bit of a dogfight,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “Overall, I was pleased with the bonus-points, especially early. I thought a few of our guys wrestled really well, even though the score may not say so. For a couple of our matches, we took care of business. We went out and controlled the heavyweight match, which was great to see from Sam (Eagan). Drake (Foster) may have been an underdog, but looked dominant and has continued to impress. It’ll be a quick turnaround at Oregon State on Sunday, but we’re looking forward to getting back out there.”

Match Results

165: Ashworth Tech Fall over Thalin, 19-2 – 5-0 UW

174: Pope Tech Fall over Battisto, 21-5 – 10-0 UW

184: Ducharme dec. over Polson, 13-6 – 10-3 UW

197: Williams Dec. over Vigoren, 8-3 – 10-6 UW

285: Eagan Dec. over Penyacsek, 6-0 – 13-6 UW

125: Foster Major Dec. over Mendez, 16-7 – 17-6 UW

133: Bridges dec. over Nickell, 7-4 -20-6 UW

141: Meredith dec. over Rohlfing, 7-3 – 23-6 UW

149: Turner Tech Fall over Tonge, 17-1 -28-6 UW

157: Hammond Dec. over Krueger, 1-0 – 28-9 UW

The Cowboys will hit the road on Sunday for a dual at Oregon State. The dual is set to begin at 8:00 p.m.