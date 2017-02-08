Cowboy Wrestlers Tangle With Northern Colorado Tonight

(LARAMIE, Wyoming) – The University of Wyoming wrestling team will visit Northern Colorado for a midweek matchup tonight. The Pokes will look to extend their current win streak of five duals.

The Pokes are coming off a rousing 29-9 win against Air Force on Saturday night. The dual meet saw UW win seven of the ten bouts, helping to team improve to 6-5 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 action. The win was the ninth consecutive over Air Force.

The Bears (1-8, 0-4 Big 12) currently have four wrestlers in the NCAA Coaches Panel rankings in the top-30 of their respective weight classes. Dylan Gabel leads the way as he is the 20th-ranked wrestler in the 184 weight class. Timmy Box is 24th (141) with Keilan Torres placing 25th (165) and Trey Andrews ranked 28th (125). UNC’s last dual win came on Jan. 15 against Boise State. The Bears have currently lost three duals in a row.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Bears 50-29-1 in a series that dates back to 1932. The Cowboys have won 22-straight duals against the Bears and are 8-0 all-time under head coach Mark Branch. UW used bonus points in six matches in a 37-7 win over Northern Colorado last year in the UniWyo Sports Complex. Luke Paine, Brandon Tribble, Drew Templeman, Bryce Meredith, Cole Mendenhall and Archie Colgan picked up victories for the Brown and Gold.

“It’s nice to see the progression at this point,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “Especially with how our dual performance was struggling just a few weeks ago. We’ve grinded out a few tough ones and have been able to separate ourselves in the team score.”

“We know it will be a big week ahead but we don’t want to look past anything,” Branch added. “It’s great to win, but we understand what is at stake. We definitely have room for improvement and see that we have a lot of work to do.”