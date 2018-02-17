Cowboy Wrestlers with Road Win At Air Force

Colorado Springs, CO – For the second time this season, the University of Wyoming (13-3, 7-2 Big 12) wrestling team won its sixth-consecutive dual after a dominating 37-3 victory at Air Force on Friday night. The win was the 100th for head coach Mark Branch, as he becomes the fourth coach in the history of Wyoming wrestling to win at least 100 duals at the helm of the program.

“My confidence in this team is continuing to grow and it is certainly has been the last few duals,” Branch said. “We have guys working every day, so to see Ben (Hornickle) go out there and start off the way he did was not really a surprise, but definitely a great way to get us going”

Branch said, “With it being the 100th win as coach, it was exciting for me to be able to celebrate with this team. I’m certainly glad it happened at the end of this season and I know it’s pretty special. Now we move on to the next thing, which is Big 12s. We’ll have to stay healthy, clean up a few things and make adjustments with a few little details, but that is just a reminder that we need to be ready heading into the tournament.”

Wyoming earned its 13th dual victory of the year, which is tied for fourth most in a single season in Cowboy history. Additionally, Wyoming’s .813 winning percentage is the sixth-best team-winning percentage in one season.

The Pokes will next make their mark in Tulsa, Okla., for the Big 12 Championships. The event will take place from the BOK Center on March 3-4.

Match Results v. Air Force (7-5 2-4 Big 12)

149: Ben Hornickle (UW0 fall Dane Robbins, 2:32 | UW 6, AF 0

157: Archie Colgan (UW) dec. Alex Mossing, 8-3 | UW 9, AF 0

165: Branson Ashworth (UW) major Alex Lopouchanski, 9-0 | UW 13, AF 0

174: Kyle Pope (UW) dec. Michael Billingsley, 8-5 | UW 16, AF 0

184: Chaz Polson (UW) major Zen Ikehara, 13-0 | UW 20, AF 0

197: Luke Paine (UW) major Casey Jumps, 10-1 | UW 24, AF 0

285: Matt Wagner dec. Sam Eagan (UW), 3-2 | UW 24, AF 3

125: Drake Foster (UW) dec. Drew Romero, 6-3 | UW 27, AF 3

133: Montorie Bridges (UW) win via forfeit Air Force | UW 33, AF 3

141: Bryce Meredith (UW) major Alex Opal, 13-5 | UW 37, AF 3