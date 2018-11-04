Cowboy Wrestling Crowns Nine At Cowboy Open

Laramie, WY – Nine members of the Wyoming wrestling team took home titles at the season-opening Cowboy Open on Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie.

Seven Cowboys earned titles in the Elite division while two Pokes snagged titles in the Amateur division. Cowboy freshman Cole Moody was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the Amateur division. Wyoming had eight finalists in the Elite bracket, going seven-for-eight in the finals with an additional three third-place finishers.

“I like the fact that in the Elite division we had eight in the finals and we won seven of them,” head coach Mark Branch said.

Cowboys Wrestler winning Elite Division titles were:

Montorie Bridges, 133-pounds.

Sam Turner, 141 pounds.

Jaron Jensen, 149 pounds.

Dewey Krueger, 157 pounds.

Branson Ashworth, 165 pounds.

Hayden Hastings, 174 pounds.

Cale Davidson, 197 pounds.

Green River native, Cole Verner, junior, made the 125 Pound Elite Division Finals by taking his first three matches—including a 16-15 shootout in the semis—before dropping his finals match, 9-5, to Air Force’s Sidney Flores.

The Cowboys will open their dual schedule next Saturday at the Northeast Duals in Troy, New York where they will face off with Virginia and Edinboro.