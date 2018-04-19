Cowboy Wrestling Named NWCA Top 30 All-Academic Team

MANHEIM, Pa. (April 19, 2018) – After a successful season on the mat, the University of Wyoming wrestling team was named as one of 30 National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I All-Academic Teams in the nation. Additionally, Montorie Bridges and Bryce Meredith were named to the 2018 NWCA All-Academic Individual squad.

The Pokes were one of five Big 12 teams to earn the honor. UW finished 23rd in the nation in team GPA with a cumulative 3.18 mark. It’s the 11th time in program history UW has earned the award. Prior to 2018, UW last garnered the honor in 2016.

Bridges and Meredith were joined by 155 student-athletes on this year’s list. Five NCAA champions made the team, while seven additional runners-up were included. In all, 42 All-Americans were All-Academic selections. Of the 155 individuals, 123 were NCAA qualifiers, up from 115 a year ago. It is the first honor for Bridges, while Meredith was the lone Cowboy named to the individual team a year ago.

The team GPA was determined using a system that includes 12 student-athletes from each program. A total of 10 of these came from the wrestlers that were entries in the NCAA tournament conference qualifier.

To qualify for the NWCA All-Academic team, wrestlers must have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA, been an NCAA qualifier or won 60 percent of his total schedule and must have competed in at least 60 percent of said schedule. Wrestlers can also earn a spot on the team if they have a 3.0 cumulative GPA and be an NCAA All-American.