Cowboy Wrestling Places Five In Coaches Panel Rankings, Six In RPI

The NCAA released the latest Coaches’ Panel Rankings and rating percentage index (RPI) for the 2017-18 season on Thursday. Five Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers that were ranked in the last Coaches’ Panel Rankings on February 8th all remain in thee latest rankings.

Senior and two-time All-American Bryce Meredith leads the way with the top spot at 141 pounds. Redshirt Freshman Montorie Bridges is sixth at 133 pounds, while senior Archie Colgan is the third Poke ranked in the top-ten of their weight class, sitting at tenth at 157 pounds. Junior Branson Ashworth (165) is 13th, as redshirt freshman Sam Turner is 26th at 149 pounds.

The rankings and RPI will be used as part of the selection process to determine the qualifiers and seeding for the National Tournament. This year’s event is March 15-17 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Six Cowboys are ranked in the release of the RPI. Meredith is sixth at 141 to once again lead UW, as Bridges is eighth at 133 pounds. Ashworth is 12th at 165, with Colgan 23rd at 157. Additionally, senior Chaz Polson is 30th at 184 pounds, while sophomore Drake Foster is 31st at 125 pounds.

The NCAA announced the Big 12 will have 45 automatic bids to the NCAA Championships. Those 45 bids will be up for grabs at the Big 12 Championship next weekend at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The Big 12 were behind the Big Ten Conference with 80 bids and Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association, which had 47 bids.

A full description of the entire selection process is in the 2017 Division I Wrestling Championships Pre-Championships Manual which is available at NCAA.org.