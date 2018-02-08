Cowboy Wrestling Team Ranked Number 11 and 17 This Week

In the most recent FloWrestling college wrestling poll, the Wyoming Cowboys wrestling team is ranked number 11 in the nation. In the USA Today/NWCA Division 1 Wrestling Coaches Poll, the Pokes are rated number 17. Penn State leads both polls.

Individually, the Pokes have six wrestlers that are ranked in the top 20 in the nation according to FloWrestling. Senior Bryce Meredith is once again this week top rated wrestler at 141 pounds. Here is a list of other Wyoming wrestler ranked in the top 20 within their weight class:

133 Pounds: 5th – Montorie Bridges, Freshman

141 Pounds: 1st – Bryce Meredith, Senior

157 Pounds: 10th – Archie Colgan, Senior

165 Pounds: 13th – Branson Answorth, Junior

The Cowboys (10-4) will wrestle their final two home duals when they host Big 12 opponents Utah Valley (25th rated nationally) Friday and Northern Colorado Saturday.