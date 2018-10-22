Cowboys Against Cancer Benefit and Banquet Coming November 3rd

Cowboys Against Cancer will celebrate its 24th Anniversary on Saturday, November 3rd with a benefit and banquet at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

There will be live and silent auctions for collectibles and adventurous giveaways. Artists and donors will provide a wide variety of gifts, travel and other auction opportunities for those attending.

Each event has volunteer chefs who travel to Sweetwater County each year to share their talents. This year Michael Nook and his team have volunteered their time and talents to help with the event.

The non-profit organization began as one cancer survivor’s dream to help others facing a cancer diagnosis. Margaret Perry wanted to help others by relieving some of the financial burden. She wanted to give back to the community who had supported her during her own battle with cancer.

Cowboys Against Cancer provides grants to cancer patients to help defray the cost of travel and other expenses associated with treatment. Each year nearly 200 people benefit from these grants.

For those cancer patients being treated within Sweetwater County, a grant of $1,500 is available. For those whose treatment requires travel outside of Sweetwater County, Cowboys Against Cancer offers grants of $3,000.

There are many ways for to help donate to this cause. Items can be donated or provided for the auctions. A memorial donation can be made in honor of a loved one. Those who donate $500 or more can become a sponsor.

Cowboys Against Cancer is an all-volunteer organization. The volunteers spend hundreds of hours each year preparing for the annual benefit and banquet.

Grant applications are available online and are at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Huntsman Cancer Center and the Cowboys Against Cancer Office.