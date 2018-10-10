Cowboys And Bulldogs To Meet Saturday In Fresno

The Wyoming Cowboys return to the road this Saturday to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in a Mountain West Conference cross-divisional match-up.

The Cowboys are looking for their first conference win of the season and will enter Saturday’s game with a 2-4 overall record and 0-2 in the Mountain West. Fresno State is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 pm from Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, CA.

Pregame will begin at 7:30 pm with kickoff set for 8:30 pm from Bulldog Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Wyoradio’s JACK-FM 99.7. The game can also be streamed online at 99ksit.com.