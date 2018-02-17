Cowboys And Cowgirl Basketball Battles San Jose State Today

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys return from their West Coast swing to host San Jose State today at 2:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 1:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com. The Wyoming Cowgirls travel to San Jose State for a 3:00 p.m. game

The Cowboy (7-6, 16-10) Pokes are looking to sweep the season series from the Spartans for the second consecutive season. They are also looking to stop a current two-game losing streak. The Spartans head to Laramie with a 3-21 overall record and a 0-13 mark in the league.

The Pokes are led in scoring by Justin James at 18.6 points per game for third in the MW and No. 85 in the nation. The Spartans are led by one of the most dynamic scorers in the MW in Ryan Welage who averages 18.5 points per game for fifth in the league.

The Wyoming Cowgirls (10-3, 17-7) will be at San Jose State (3-10, 6-18) today with hopes on holding on to at least a first place tie in the MWC with UNLV. The Lady Runnin’ Rebels (10-3, 15-9) will host San Diego State (4-9,10-14) at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.