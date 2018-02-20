Cowboys and Lobos Meet in Key MWC Contest Tonight

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowboys host New Mexico on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in a key Mountain West contest with both teams battling for a bye in the upcoming MWC Tournament. Both teams sport an 8-6 record in conference play with four games remaining and are tied for fourth place in the league with UNLV.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadios 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Cowboys are 17-10 overall after downing San Jose State 89-75 in Laramie on Saturday. The Lobos head to Laramie with a 13-14 overall record and an 8-6 mark in the conference.

The Pokes are led in scoring by junior guard Justin James at 18.5 points per game. That number ranks third in the MW and No. 86 in the nation. James also adds a team-best 3.1 assists per game including 4.7 per game in his last four contests.

New Mexico is one of the most balanced teams in the Mountain West. The Lobos feature seven players that average eight or more points per game. Anthony Mathis leads the team in scoring at 12.9 per game.

The Lobos lead the all-time series against the Pokes 69-67 in a series that dates back to 1950. Wyoming is 40-24 all-time against the Lobos in Laramie. UNM took the first meeting on Jan. 10 at home 75-66.