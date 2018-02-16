Cowboys and Spartans Square Off In Saturday Matinee

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 15, 2018) ¨C The Wyoming Cowboys return from their West Coast swing to host San José State in a Saturday afternoon matinee in the Arena-Auditorium at 2 p.m. The Pokes are looking to sweep the season series from the Spartans for the second consecutive season.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys head into Saturday’s game with a 16-10 overall record and a 7-6 mark in the Mountain West. Wyoming connected on nine three pointers at San Diego State for 223 on the season, as that mark is one shy of third most in single season school history. Wyoming has been effective getting to the line this season. The Pokes are fifth in the nation and lead the MW in free throws made at 487. Wyoming went to the line 28 times against SDSU, one of the best non fouling teams in the nation that let opponents go to the line 16.8 times per game. Wyoming is shooting 75 percent from the line for third in the league. The Spartans head to Laramie with a 3-21 overall record and a 0-13 mark in the league. San José State is sixth in the MW in three point percentage this season at 36.1 percent. SJSU has connected on 136-of-377 attempts. SJSU has had problems in the turnover department this season leading the nation in turnovers at 17.2 per game. The Spartans do a nice job on the glass ranking fourth in the MW in rebound margin at +4.4, which ranks No. 55 in the nation.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring by Justin James at 18.6 points per game for third in the MW and No. 85 in the nation. James is fifth in the conference in free throws made with 116. James also leads the MW in field goal attempts at 358. Senior forward Hayden Dalton adds 18 points per game for sixth in the MW. He also leads the Pokes and ranks fifth in the MW in rebounds per game at 8.0. Dalton adds 2.4 three pointers per game for seventh in the league. Senior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.9 points per game. He leads the MW in total blocks with 58, which ranks No. 24 in the nation. He averages 2.2 blocks per game which also leads the MW and ranks No. 29 in the nation. Senior guard Louis Adams adds 9.1 points per game off the bench, he missed the San Diego State contest on Wednesday. The Spartans are led by one of the most dynamic scorers in the MW in Ryan Welage. He scores 18.5 points per game for fifth in the league. Welage is shooting 90 percent from the free throw line for first in the MW and No. 21 in the nation. Keith Fisher is second on the team in scoring at 9.6 per game. He leads the Spartans in rebounds with 6.2 per game. Fisher is also the team leader adding 74 assists on the season.

About the Series

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 12-2 including taking the first meeting this season 90-85 in overtime on Jan. 27. The Pokes have won four-straight against the Spartans, tying a series record. The Pokes are 7-0 all-time against SJSU in Laramie.

Up Next

Wyoming returns to action on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start against New Mexico in the Arena-Auditorium.