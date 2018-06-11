Cowboys Announce 2018-19 Basketball Schedule

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 11, 2018) – In connection with the Mountain West announcing the conference schedule on Monday, University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the Pokes non-conference slate for the 2018-19 campaign. Wyoming will host seven non-conference home contests paired up with nine home conference matchups.

“Every year as we approach scheduling we want it to be competitive and I think that it can only help a program long-term,” Edwards said. “I think one of the things we look for in the schedule is a chance for our guys to get better. We are excited for the non-conference schedule to get us ready for the tough conference slate.”

The non-conference schedule is highlighted by South Carolina visiting the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday, Dec. 5. South Carolina made the Final Four in 2017. In fact, the Gamecocks were the last team from the Southeastern Conference to play in the Arena-Auditorium, as Wyoming defeated South Carolina 77-63 on Dec. 19, 2002.

“To be able to have South Carolina come here into our building is something special,” Edwards said. “Coach Martin is a mentor of mine and for him to come out here and give our fans an opportunity to come out and support against a team of that quality is special.”

Other non-conference home contests include the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 6 against UC Santa Barbara. The Pokes will also host Grambling State on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and Niagara on Friday, Nov. 16. In the month on December, Wyoming welcomes regional foes Northern Colorado on Saturday, Dec. 1 and Denver on Tuesday, Dec. 11. Wyoming closes the non-conference schedule with Dixie State on Saturday, Dec. 29.

The Pokes will visit Oregon State for the second-straight season on Saturday, Nov. 10. Wyoming will play at Evansville as a part of the Mountain West/Missouri Valley Conference Challenge on Nov. 28. The Cowboys will play in the Sun Bowl Invitational from Dec. 21-22. Teams at the invitational include UTEP, East Tennessee State, and Norfolk State. Wyoming is also slated to play in a tournament Thanksgiving week with a site, opponent and time to be announced.

The Pokes open the conference schedule by hosting Boise State on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Key contests in the Arena-Auditorium in conference play include Saturday matchups against Utah State (Jan. 12), Colorado State (Feb. 9) and MW Regular Season Champion and Elite 8 participants Nevada (Feb. 16). The Pokes only face the Wolf Pack once this season. Wyoming closes out the home schedule with back-to-back Saturday home games against Air Force on March 2 and New Mexico on March 9.

The Cowboy road slate opens at UNLV on Saturday, Jan. 5 and follows with the Pokes’ only meeting with San Diego State on Wednesday, Jan. 9. Other road highlights include a Saturday matchup at New Mexico on Jan. 19. The Pokes follow that trip up the following Saturday (Jan. 26) at Boise State. The Cowboys will also play a Saturday contest at Colorado State for the final “Border War” matchup of the season on Feb. 23.

Wyoming will make a run at an MW tournament title on March 13-16 at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The first round will be contested on Wednesday, March 13, followed by the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 14, the semifinals on Friday, March 15 and the title game on Saturday, March 16.

Cowboy basketball fans can renew their tickets at GoWyo.com or by calling the Wyoming ticket office at (307) 766-7220. Fans interested in becoming new season ticket holders can get a seat selection time by visiting this link. Fans that scanned in +75% of their season tickets last year will receive a $25 discount off the public price. The popular Seathopper mobile pass will be available again this year, it will be $135 and go on-sale Mon. Aug. 13.